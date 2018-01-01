BorderSecurityForce

Siliguri/West Bengal, May 25: At least two persons were apprehended with two jars of snake venom in a joint operation conducted by 41 Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the
Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area. Further details are awaited. Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath
Deoria/Uttar Pradesh, May 2: Shattered and traumatized with the news of her father’s horrific death at the hands of the Pakistani Army in Krishna Ghatti, Jammu and Kashmir, the daughter
Srinagar, November 23: Three Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured on Wednesday when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire at Indian posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in
New Delhi, Oct 29: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the BSF and the Army are giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan. I want to assure the
Jammu, Oct 28: The last rites of Border Security Force Head Constable Jitendra Kumar Singh who lost his life in heavy shelling by Pakistan were performed on Friday. Jitendra Kumar
Srinagar, September 23: A Pakistani national was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Pargwal sector of the district, reports deccanchronicle.com. BSF troops during patrolling
Srinagar, September 23: A Pakistani national was on Thursday nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Pargwal sector of the district, reports deccanchronicle.com. BSF troops
Chandigarh, Aug 1: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers foiled an intrusion attempt from the Pakistani side in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector and killed one intruder, officials said on Monday. The intrusion attempt