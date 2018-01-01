Mumbai,August25:A baby boy, who was born with a severe neurological disorder at KEM Hospital on July 4, passed away 15 days ago, according to a doctor, who had evaluated his
LONDON,August21: A 12-year-old of Indian-origin won the first round of the latest series of ‘Child Genius’, a show broadcast by Channel 4. Rahul, who has an IQ of 162, which is
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 11 : British armed police rushed to a hotel in the northern English city of Manchester after a young boy was killed in a car accident in
Mumbai,July31: A 14-year-old boy in Andheri East, who jumped off the terrace of a seven-storey building on Saturday, is being touted as the first Indian victim of the online suicide game
Lower Burrell (US),July25: A now-retired Roman Catholic priest is accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counselling the 4th-grader about misbehaving on a school
Mumbai,July22:After a 13-year-old boy from Powai tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison because he had been sodomised, police are now probing whether his 11-year-old friend and neighbour, who
Dindoshi,July6:He lured her into his house under the pretext of watching cartoons on TV. Dindoshi police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl after luring her into
Chandigarh,July4:A nine-year-old boy from Haryana slashed his forearms with a kitchen knife when deprived of a smartphone, the Indian Express reported. The class IV boy was operated upon by surgeons
Hyderabad,June27: In yet another case of the shocking neglect by civic authorities of the problem of stray dogs, a seven-year-old boy returning home after offering Ramzan prayers died after being
Colombo,June13: Sri Lankan railway authorities announced a crackdown on selfies on Tuesday after a 12-year-old boy was decapitated and two other men also died while snapping themselves on a coastal
WASHINGTON,March21: A 17-year-old Indian-American boy has been arrested in North Carolina in connection with killing his mother. Arnav Uppalapati was arrested by Cary police on Friday after more than a year
Kolkata, Feb 18: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death when fire broke out in a small tile roofed house in South Kolkata, police said. Kaustav Roy, who was alone
Ankara, Feb. 18 A three-year-old boy was killed and 15 other were injured in a car bomb attack near the green area of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors,
Kochi,Jan 3: A school principal was arrested by police on Sunday for unnatural sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Kochi, Kerala. Father Basil Kuriyakose who happens to be a
Thane,Dec30:Two minor brothers have been booked for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy in the district, police said on Friday. The two siblings, aged around 10 and 12, took the boy,
Guwahati,Nov1:A four-year-old boy was allegedly beheaded and offered as a sacrifice to a goddess by a tantrik for finding a stolen mobile handset in Charaideo in eastern Assam. The alleged
North Carolina,Oct14:A seven year-old Pakistani-origin boy was allegedly beaten up by five classmates on a school bus in the US for being a Muslim, an incident that has forced his
Nagpur, Sep 29:Burdened with heavy school bags, a 12-year-old student from neighbouring Chandrapur district in Maharashtra is all set to stage an agitation here to highlight the plight of thousands
Baghdad ,Sept15:Four UK soldiers who “forced” an Iraqi boy into a canal and let him drown have been condemned by a judge investigating civilian deaths in the Iraq War. Ahmed
KANPUR,Sept16: A 13-year-old boy was booked under the Goondas Act in Farrukhabad district a week ago after his family was involved in a scuffle with a neighbour over a petty