boyfriend’s

Sridevi says no boyfriends to Jhanvi Kapoor during acting
Mumbai,Nov10:When she was a young actor, Sridevi made the ‘Ask Mummy’ phrase popular in the fanzies of the time. It stood for a heroine’s political correctness, her disdain for sharing
Mumbai,Nov10:When she was a young actor, Sridevi made the ‘Ask Mummy’ phrase popular in the fanzies of the time. It stood for a heroine’s political correctness, her disdain for sharing
JODHPUR,Oct17: Inspired by a crime-based serial in television, a girl kidnapped her 4-year-old cousin from his home with a view to make fortune out of the large amount of money