Ranchi,July29:Couple of minor boys hacked their father to deathin Farsa village under Muffasil Police Station area of this districtas they were upset with his decision of marrying for a second time.
Washington, July 20: The absence of a father has adverse physical and behavioral consequences for a growing child, especially boys, reveals a recent study. Researchers from Princeton University reported that
Lucknow,July5: A group of boys ‘sacrificed’ the life of a friend in order to find a hidden treasure. The incident, reported from Bulandshahr, took place on June 28. The boys killed their
London , Jan.1111 : Switzerland has won a case at the European court of human rights over its insistence that Muslim parents send their children to mixed-sex school swimming lessons.
NewDelhi,Jan 5:Boys are jittery and tend to hit the panic button faster than the girls during examinations, finds the data compiled by the CBSE helpline open for students of classes
LONDON ,August 27: Islamic State terrorists have released a horrific new video that shows five boys, including one said to be from the UK, aged between 10 to 13 years