BrahamdaghBugti

New Delhi, Sep 20:Baloch Republican Party leader Brahumdagh Bugti on Tuesday approached the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva to file the application papers for asylum in India. Bugti was
Baloch leader asked to file asylum papers with Indian embassy in Bern
Baloch leader Bugti says will take Pakistan, ISI and its army to International Criminal Court for atrocities on Baloch people
New Delhi, September 19: Baloch Republican Party (BRP) founder Brahamdagh Bugti on Monday said that his party would take Pakistan to the International Criminal Court for the killing of Baloch people in Balochistan. “We
Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti to appeal for political asylum in India; to present case with Indian Embassy in Geneva
New Delhi, September 19: Baloch Republican Party (BRP) founder Brahamdagh Bugti on Monday announced that he would appeal for a political asylum in India. Bugti said that the decision was taken
Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti files asylum papers for India
New Delhi, Sep 19: Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti has decided to file asylum papers to India. The Baloch Republican Party decides to file criminal cases against Pakistani army generals at