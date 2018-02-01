Braidcutting

Braid-Chopping, The Mass hysteria now in Mumbai: Is it Reality or Hoax?
Mumbai, August 17: The story of Braid Chopping is coming out each and every day from different parts of the country. Also, some of them are fake ones. Now the
Mumbai, August 17: The story of Braid Chopping is coming out each and every day from different parts of the country. Also, some of them are fake ones. Now the
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 04: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday appealed people to not believe in rumours of braid cutting in the state and assured that the cases are