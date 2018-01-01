California,April29:YouTube’s inability to keep big-brand ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. It’s not yet clear whether a
Beijing, Jan 17:China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba today joined hands with 20 brands to fight counterfeit goods through big data analysis after the US last month labelled the company as one of
Mumbai ,Jan 11: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent directives to McDonald’s and food courts in multiplexes to clearly label products with ‘contains caffeine’ warnings, has been welcomed by
As the threat looms of Gen Next terming existing brands as their “parents’ brand” and seeking newer alternatives, older brands are increasingly seeking to reinforce and reinvent themselves in the
Mumbai, August 17: Reliance Brands, a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led industrial group, has entered into a master franchise pact with the premium Dutch youth fashion company, Scotch and Soda, to