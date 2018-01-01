BRASILIA,July13: Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year’s presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges on Wednesday and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convicted on corruption charges , sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison
More that 50percent Brazilian mothers avoid pregnancy due to Zika scare
Rio de Janeiro, Dec23: Over 50 per cent of potential mothers in Brazil are avoiding pregnancy due to the Zika epidemic, according to a new study published Friday which suggests
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen retains title as Forbes’ highest paid supermodel
New Jersey,Sept1:Brazilian beauty Gisele Bundchen has retained her title as the world’s highest-paid supermodel, according to Forbes magazine. The 36-year-old supermodel, who announced her retirement from the runway in 2014,
Brasilian president Dilma Rousseff impeached for violating budget laws,Michel Temer sworn in
Brazilia,Sept1:President Dilma Rousseff was stripped of her office Wednesday in the culmination of a political crisis that has left Latin America’s largest nation adrift, with an economy in deep recession