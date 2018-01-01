BRDMedicalCollege

New Delhi, September 2: The third arrest which took place last month related to the Gorakhpur tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, who became a
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 31: Dr. Rajiv Mishra, who was the former principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital and his wife Dr. Purnima Shukla were sent to 14-day judicial
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 30: In regard to the death of innocents due to oxygen supply in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital at Gorakhpur from last few days, the
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 29: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Kanpur arrested the previous principal Dr Rajeev Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla of Baba Raghav Das Medical
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, Aug 29: Two separate warnings were issued before the Allahabad and Lucknow benches of the state high court by The Department of Health of the Uttar Pradesh Government
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Dr. Rajiv Misra, the principal of the B.R.D medical college,along with 6 hospital personnel, 2 officials of the oxygen-supplying
New Delhi, August 19: After the Gorakhpur tragedy in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi could be the next. The Maharani Laxmi Bai
Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), August 16: Father of a deceased child, who died in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College tragedy, has filed a police complaint against the Health Minister, the Medical Education