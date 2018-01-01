London, March 29: United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday signed the letter that will activate Britain’s exit from the European Union. The letter, giving official notification to other
London, Feb 02: Britain moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to
London, Dec 14 (IANS) A British Labour MP has claimed it is “highly probable” that Vladimir Putin’s Russia interfered in the June 23 Brexit vote, media reported on Wednesday. Ben
Washington, December 3: Hillary Clinton polled over 2.5 million more votes than Donald Trump, yet come January 20, the Manhattan mogul would become POTUS – President of the United States.
Bern,Nov17:Colin Beattie, a member of the Scottish Parliament from the Scottish National Party, has put forward a motion calling for the British government to investigate and rectify an unorthodox issue:
London ,Nov4:UK government has announced changes to its visa policy for non-EU nationals, which will affect a large number of Indians especially IT professionals. Under the new visa rules announced
London, Aug 16: A British Labour Party MP is set to lead a probe into how to protect European citizens living in the UK after the country leaves the European Union
London, July 13: Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 referendum soon sparked a number of protests on Parliament’s website along with more than 4.1 million people have
London, July 4 : Asset managers have started their detachment from London following Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union (EU), with fund companies finalising plans to reduce their reliance
Japan, July 1: Even though India has been resilient in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, “access to capital can become difficult” for developing countries including India as money moves to
SINGAPORE, JUNE 30 (AFP) : A top Singapore bank said Thursday it has suspended loans to anyone wanting to buy property in London, citing uncertainty from Britain’s vote to quit the EU
HUNTINGDON, ENGLAND,JUNE 29: Britain and the European Union are likely to take years to rewrite the rules that govern their business ties after the UK voted to leave the bloc. Mike
Mumbai, June 26 : Clarity on Britain’s plans to exit the European Union (Brexit), along with the progress of monsoon rains and derivatives expiry are expected to steer the Indian equity
New Delhi, June 25 : Planning to capture a panoramic view of London in your camera or to take a selfie in front of Big Ben? Then it is the
Mumbai, June 25: Tata Sons on Friday termed access to markets and skilled workforce as “important considerations” after Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union and said that
New Delhi, June 25 : The UK’s decision to break away from the European Union and Prime Minister David Cameron relinquishing his post has has played havoc in world markets wiping
London, June 24: David Cameron’s immediate future as Prime Minister remains in doubt after Britain historically voted to move out of the European Union (EU).Nigel Farage, leader of the UK
London, June 24: British Prime Minister David Cameron resigned from office on Friday, after Britain voted against his call to stay on as a member of the European Union. Cameron
London, June 24: David Cameron has announced that he will step down as UK Prime Minister after Briton voters chose to leave the 28-nation European Union. Cameron said he will
LONDON ,June 24: Britons have voted to leave the European Union, their concerns about immigration and what some saw as the ever-increasing power of the 28-member bloc trumping the attraction of