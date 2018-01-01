#Brexit
Donald Trump transition: From Brexit to Calexit

Washington, December 3: Hillary Clinton polled over 2.5 million more votes than Donald Trump, yet come January 20, the Manhattan mogul would become POTUS – President of the United States.

How will Brexit affect the Globe? An Analysys

London, July 13: Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 referendum soon sparked a number of protests on Parliament’s website along with more than 4.1 million people have

Markets waiting for Clarity on Brexit, monsoon

Mumbai, June 26 : Clarity on Britain’s plans to exit the European Union (Brexit), along with the progress of monsoon rains and derivatives expiry are expected to steer the Indian equity

