Gwalior, July 4: A traffic police constable from Hinde Ki Chhawani, Gwalior was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a person. From the video, it is clear the police
Rio deJaneiro,June27:Brazil’s top federal prosecutor charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribes on Monday in a stinging blow to the unpopular leader and to political stability in Latin America’s
New Delhi, June21: Rolling a truck of vegetables into Gujarat, the state once governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requires a bribe of 500 rupees to 2,000 rupees even with your
Bengaluru, June3:A poor woman dragged her ailing septuagenarian husband to an x-ray room in a state-run hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga city after the staff denied her a stretcher after her
New Delhi, April 17: AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran has been booked in a bribery case filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. Dinakaran was allegedly told by one
Hyderabad, Feb 22: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offers gold ornaments at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. This is the Chief Minister’s thanksgiving trip after the state of Telangana was formed
AHMEDABAD,Nov17: As the country struggles with the aftermath of the ban on high denomination currency — a move aimed to root out black money – two port trust officials of
New Delhi, Nov 01: British defence major Rolls Royce made ‘secret payments’ of around 10 million pounds to an Indian defence agent that may have helped the company to win
Guwahati, Oct 27 : Police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district arrested an engineer on Thursday after they caught him red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The incident took
Bhopal,Oct14:The mother of a martyred Army Captain has accused Shahpur police in Madhya Pradesh of demanding a bribe to make efforts to trace the bravery medals of her son that
CHENNAI,August 29:The video of a teen boy, begging on the streets of his village in Tamil Nadu, went viral. K Ajit Kumar, needed to raise Rs. 3,000, the amount demanded
Chandigarh, August 26: The Aam Aadmi Party could today sack its Punjab chief Suchcha Singh Chhotepur, who has been accused of taking bribe for assigning constituencies to party candidates for
Mainpuri August 6: Just days after a couple were axed to death for failing to clear a debt of Rs 15, two labourers have been beaten to death allegedly by policemen