Mumbai, Aug 3: The Government of Maharashtra has suspended Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Chairman Radheshyam Mopalwar from his post till an investigation of bribery charges filed against him
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 10: Fuming over the cancellation of the R. K. Nagar by-polls following allegations of rampant corruption and bribery, the Sasikala camp termed the Election’s Commission decision as
New Delhi, March 07: The Election Commission issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly abetting the offence of bribery during an Election campaign in Bhadohi
BEIJING, Dec 26 A court in central China today jailed a former deputy sports minister who once sat on China’s Olympics committee for 10 and a half years after finding
New Delhi, Oct 22 : The CBI on Saturday arrested Central Council of Homeopathy President Ramjee Singh and another person on charges of accepting Rs 20 lakh in bribe to give
New Delhi,Sept29: CBI has arrested a senior judge of Tis Hazari court while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs four lakh from a lawyer. The Central Bureau of Investigation has
Mumbai, Aug 12: Ahead of Independence Day, e-commerce platform Paytm has launched a video to campaign against corruption in India. The over one-minute video encapsulates three scenarios, in which instead of