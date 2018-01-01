Beijing/ China, August 24: Amid two-month-long border stand-off in Doklam, China on Thursday issued a fresh advisory to the Chinese citizens residing in India asking them to pay attention to
New Delhi/ Bhopal, July 08: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised full cooperation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the forthcoming Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit
Hamburg/Germany, July 7: AT the informal meeting of BRICS countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is time for BRICS to show leadership in fighting terrorism and playing a
Hamburg/Germany, July 7: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend an informal meeting of BRICS leaders expected to last for about 45 minutes. The Prime Minister will thereafter
Beijing, Oct 15: Citing active participation by India and China in BRICS despite differences, Chinese official media today decried West’s “bad mouthing” of the five-member bloc, saying disagreements among the
Panjim,Oct15:Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Goa today to attend the BRICS Summit was delayed due to poor visibility with thick fog making it difficult for his plane to land
New Delhi, Oct 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday questioned the mentality of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for objecting to the BRICS Summit logo and
Panaji, Aug 18 : Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar wants to ensure that while the heads of the BRICS’ states discuss serious world affairs, their wives should get something to cheer
New Delhi August 12:Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Friday meet Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar to review the logistics and security arrangements for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposed