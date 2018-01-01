SHIMLA,Nov15: The Pangi tribal valley in Chamba and around a 100 tribal villages were cut-off after the Bailey bridge over Lote Nallah on the Tandi-Sansari road collapsed today. A truck loaded
Angul,Oct25:Four passengers died and more than 25 passengers were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Tukuda, about 20 km from Angul,
Bangkok,Oct1:Two children died and three are missing after more than 50 students fell off a collapsed suspension bridge in northern Laos on their way to school, state-run media reported on
Bhubaneshwar,Sept9At least 21 people including some students were killed when a passenger bus fell 50 feet off a bridge in Odisha’s Angul district this morning. While 14 were killed on
KOLKATA,August31: A 12-year-old girl in Kolkata was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered, allegedly by two cab drivers who have been arrested. The girl, who lived on the pavement with her family,
SHIMLA,August 30: A supply bridge for the under construction Rohtang Tunnel project in Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to strong currents in the Chandra river while a truck was crossing it
NEW DELHI,August 29: Complete lawlessness took over the DND flyway — connecting Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh- on Sunday as a group of protesters led by BJP leader and
Shimla August 12: Major tragedy averted as 44 year old bridge collapses in Himachal Pradesh. A 44-year-old bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Thursday due to rising