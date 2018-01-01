bridgecollapse

Kollam/Kerala, October 30: One dead and about 57 people were injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara in Kollam in Kerala district. The iron bridge which collapsed was reportedly very
New Delhi, August 3: Around 100 bridges in the different parts of the country are at the brim to collapse, said Union Road transport & highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, in Parliament
New Delhi, Aug 11: Nine days after the horrific collapse of a bridge in Mahad over the Savitri River, one of the two buses which fell into the river has
Mahad, August 8: Search operations have begun this morning in Mahad by rescue teams in the bridge collapse tragedy that left many dead and many missing. Till now 26 bodies have been
Maharashtra, August 5: The Mahad tragedy is turning out to be a huge one with 14 bodies having been recovered from Savitri river so far during search operations launched after
Maharashtra, August 4: Rescuers on Thursday recovered three bodies, including that of the driver of one of the two state transport buses washed away in the Savitri river in Raigad district
Mumbai August 3:A British-era bridge across the Savitri River on the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed late on Tuesday night, bringing traffic to a halt on the stretch. Around 22 people are