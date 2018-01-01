BrindaKarat

Bhopal, October 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the jailbreak involving eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement
Bhopal encounter seems to be dubious and manufactured, says Brinda Karat: What the common people could believe?
SIMI terrorists’ killing ‘dubious and manufactured; Left corners Madhya Pradesh Government
New Delhi, Octr 31: Calling the encounter of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorists as entirely “dubious” and “manufactured”, Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit bureau member Brinda
Brinda Karat hit out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over his tweets on Jain monk Tarun Sagar
New Delhi, Aug 29: Politburo member of the CPI(M), Brinda Karat, has hit out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over his tweets on Jain monk Tarun Sagar’s speech
Prime Minister supporting criminal activities : Brinda Karat
Rajkot, July 23: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “deafening silence” over the issue of public thrashing of Dalits in a Gujarat village, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday
Translation becomes the star campaigner
Kochi, May 17: “It is the task of a translator to release in his own language”; as quoted by noted philosopher Walter Benjamin. But after listening to his translator, Union