London, February 02: Britain has made proposal to punish and fine car makers who evade the laws of vehicle emissions in the country on Thurday. Car makers that cheat vehicle
London, Jan 13: Preet Kaur Gill, Britain’s first woman Sikh Parliamentarian, has been elevated to the Shadow Cabinet by the Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Shadow Cabinet is
London, August 20: The Facebook-owned Whatsapp denied the request from the British government to access encrypted messages that the authorities had made as a result of the recent terror attacks
London,July10:A 21-year-old man has become the first in Britain to give birth after he put his sex transition on hold to get pregnant by a sperm donor. Hayden Cross, who
London, July 4 : A major fire broke out on Monday at an indoor paintballing centre in Britain, fire and rescue service announced. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports two
Madrid,June28: Six suspected members of the Islamic State were arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany on Wednesday in an operation led by Spanish authorities investigating a jihadist recruiting network, the Spanish
New Delhi, April 21: The Supreme Court of India said today that the India’s apex judiciary cannot monitor any diplomatic efforts by the government to reclaim the famed Kohinoor diamond
Indian Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrested by World’s famous police force Scotland Yard police. However, Soon after the arrest, he was granted bail by Westminster Court in London on Tuesday.
California, Feb 20:Websites that stream or host pirated material may find it harder to feature on the first pages of two leading search engines as Google and Microsoft, which uses
London, Jan 11: Britain has become the first country officially to recognise Parkour as a sport after approval by the four Home Country Sports Councils was confirmed today. “This is
London, Jan 2 : The British government will launch a new one pound coin at the end of March and scrap the current one by October. An announcement from the
London,Nov18:A 14-year-old British girl who wanted her body to be frozen so she could later be “woken up”, won an historic legal fight shortly before her death, the Associated Pressreports.
London/Baghdad, Nov 4 : The top boss of the Islamic State — who on Thursday denied the terror group was on the brink of losing control in the besieged northern Iraqi
London, Oct 8 : An NRI banker, who stabbed his wife 124 times after she asked him for a divorce, has been found guilty of manslaughter in Britain, media reports said.
Paris,,Sept8:An engineer travelling from India to Britain in a self-modified solar and electric-powered tuk-tuk has been robbed in France, derailing the final leg of a seven-month journey. Naveen Rabelli had
Britain’s longest serving Indian-origin Labour MP Keith Vaz on Tuesday resigned from his post as chair of the influential House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee in the wake of
London, August 31: Over 50,000 people die each year due to air pollution in Britain, a research team from Bristol reported ahead of a debate on Wednesday. Cars, buses and freight
Millions of people from across Britain will take to the roads and railways as the August Bank Holiday arrives. The getaway for many residents, including those living in Coventry and Warwickshire,
Adelaide August 19Scientists have for the first time proven that the 5,000-year-old great circles — the earliest standing stone monuments in Britain that predate the Stonehenge — were constructed specifically
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) – Anjem Choudary, Britain’s most high-profile Islamist preacher whose followers have been linked to numerous plots across the world, has been found guilty of inviting support