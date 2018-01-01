#British
British actor John Hurt, dies at 77 

LONDON, Jan 30 Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in “The Elephant Man” and his supporting role in “Midnight Express”, has died after a long

200 inmates riot at a British prison

London,Nov7: British police were on Sunday trying to quell a prison riot involving up to 200 inmates, which broke out just days after a warders` association warned of a “bloodbath”

Page 1 of 31 2 3