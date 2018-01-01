BritneySpears

NewYork,Dec27:Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday, publishing fake statements that pop music icon Britney Spears had died. Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corp., said in a
LA,Dec22:Britney Spears once again showed off her impressive handstand skills in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Toxic songstress was pictured as she balanced upside down with the help
Nevada,Oct25:Britney Spears almost exposed her breasts during an unfortunate on-stage wardrobe malfunction on Saturday night. The 34-year-old singer suffered the mishap while performing the hit “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll“
Los Angeles, Oct 06: Singer Britney Spears has declared that she would love to marry pop star Justin Bieber. She said so on a UK chat show. The 34-year-old singer
New York, Sep 30: Pop Star Britney Spears has said she’s happy being single and is not looking for a man in her life right now.Speaking on the U.K.’s Jonathan Ross
LasVegas,Sept26:Britney Spears is partying like it’s 1998! The pop princess channeled the iconic schoolgirl look from her “…Baby One More Time” music video while performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music
London, August 30: Britney Spears made her eagerly-anticipated return to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nine years after her tragic performance at the VMAs in 2007, but it looks
New York August 12:Britney Spears grabs the top debut on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart (dated Aug. 20) as “Private Show” starts at No. 9 after its official
Washington D.C, Jul 8 : The pregnancy test kit that Britney Spears used while with husband Kevin Federline was sold in an auction in 2005, fetching $5,001 According to CNN,
Las Vegas, May 3: Singer Britney Spears is set to receive the prestigious Millennium Award on May 22. Having a number of chart-topping singles in her 20-year career, Spears will be