First Briton, ‘Cheddar Man’ had darker skin, DNA analysis
The first Britons who lived on the face of the Earth some 10,000 years ago had ‘black skin and blue eyes’, reveals the DNA analysis of Britain’s oldest complete skeleton,
The first Britons who lived on the face of the Earth some 10,000 years ago had ‘black skin and blue eyes’, reveals the DNA analysis of Britain’s oldest complete skeleton,
London,Jan 30:Nearly 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth. The petition