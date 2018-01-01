Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic beats ‘Despacito’ and ‘Shape of you’
New York, January 29: Taking the Grammys by storm, Bruno Mars walked away with six trophies for his hit-album ’24K Magic’, including the three biggest awards of the night –
New York, January 29: Taking the Grammys by storm, Bruno Mars walked away with six trophies for his hit-album ’24K Magic’, including the three biggest awards of the night –
Los Angeles, November 24: Grammy award winning singer Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic World Tour sold more than one million tickets in a single day. Tickets for Mars’ Europe and North