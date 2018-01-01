Belgium,August26:A man wielding a knife has been shot dead after wounding a soldier in Brussels in an “attempted terrorist murder” while in London counter-terror experts were investigating a similar attack
London, June 17: Search engine giant Google is likely to face a record-breaking fine from Brussels of nearly $1.1 billion for manipulating its search engine results to favour its new
London, Dec 13 : Two men, who were found guilty of giving 3,000 pounds to a key suspect in the Paris and Brussels terror attacks during a meeting in a
Brussels (AFP) – Belgian police have arrested five suspects after a blast on Monday at the country’s national crime lab just north of Brussels caused major damage but no casualties,
Brussels ,August 29:A bomb exploded at the Brussels Institute of Criminology located in the north of the city on Monday. According to local media, the building was empty and no
Bengaluru July 30:In what has sent shockwaves across the state of Karnataka, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Rakesh has been declared dead in Belgium. Thirty-nine-year old Rakesh had been suffering
Brussels July 30: Belgian police arrested two brothers,Noureddine H and his brother Hamza H, “suspected of planning an attack” in Belgium following raids ordered by an anti-terror judge on Friday