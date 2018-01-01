Mumbai, February 02: Sensex and Nifty took a beating on Friday, post the budget presention. Sensex shed 880 points and Nifty 256.30 points to reach 35,066.75 and 10,760.60 respectively. The sharp fall in
New Delhi, Jan 19: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday announced its decision to delist 36 companies listed on its platform from January 20 as they have remained suspended
Mumbai, Nov 10: Markets open, Sensex up 303 points, currently at 27,556. Nifty currently at 8,536.45. Yesterday, stock market investors became poorer by Rs 1.75 lakh crore on Wednesday amid
Mumbai, Oct 19: ABG Shipyard Ltd is currently trading at Rs 39, up by Rs 5.45 or 16.24% from its previous closing of Rs 33.55 on the BSE. The company
Mumbai, Oct 18: The BSE benchmark Sensex made a promising start by bouncing almost 208 points today on widespread gains following fresh buying amid a firm trend in Asian markets.
Mumbai, Oct 13: BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 265 points to crack below the 28,000-mark in early trade today as investors indulged in trimming their bets after the minutes of the
Mumbai, Oct 4 : Stocks ended in the green for the third day today as the benchmark Sensex rose over 91 points after rate-sensitive stocks broke free on RBI’s surprise decision
Mumbai, Oct 4: The Sensex came off its early highs and traded in a range as caution prevailed ahead of RBI announcement of its policy decision later in the day. Asian
Mumbai, Sep 29: Indian equity markets plunged on Thursday afternoon following the news of surgical strikes by the army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the