BSYeddyurappa

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Thursday said that the Income Tax raid at state’s Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence should not be linked with Rajya
Bengaluru IT Raids: Linking the incidents with Rajyasabha polls not right says Yeddyurappa
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa blames RSS leader BL Santhosh for rift within party
Bengaluru, Apr 28 : BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday blamed RSS functionary B L Santhosh for masterminding the rift in the party. The day also witnessed Yeddyurappa’s
BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa caught in Panneerselvam’s camera, giving money to voters: Video
Bengaluru/Karnataka, April 8: The Pannerselvam camp has released a video of the BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa, giving money to the family of a deceased farmer. The Congress party has
Karnataka ex-CM BS Yeddyurappa acquitted in corruption case
Bengaluru, Oct 26: Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa acquitted in the Bellary mining case. The CBI court acquits all other accused in the case. Filing its chagesheet in October 2012
Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa flags off Tiranga Yatra, a symbol of social harmony
Bengaluru, August 23: State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa flagged off Tiranga Yatra, a symbol of social harmony in the city, on Monday. As part of the programme intended to