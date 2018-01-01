Hungarian police targeted by homemade bomb in Budapest
Budapest,Sept26:Hungarian police are searching for a suspect who set off a homemade bomb in the capital Budapest late on Saturday night, injuring two police officers. He was described as a
Budapest,Sept26:Hungarian police are searching for a suspect who set off a homemade bomb in the capital Budapest late on Saturday night, injuring two police officers. He was described as a
Budapest, July 21: Hungary’s capital owes its popularity as a tourist destination partly to its numerous hot springs and bathing culture, which have drawn visitors to the area since Roman