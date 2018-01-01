Ahmedabad, Jan 09: A Dalit family, that was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes for skinning the carcass of the animal in Una tehsil in Gujarat, have decided to embrace
Uttar Pradesh,June17: Around 180 Dalit families converted to Buddhism after caste violence in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in May 2017. Bhim Army, the new group that seeks to give Dalit
Gujarat, October 12: Over 200 people from the Dalit community from Gujarat converted to Buddhism in three separate events organised by Buddhist organisations here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi,
New Delhi, September 10: Indo-Vietnam cultural linkages are well known. Vietnam, a key strategic and economic player in South-East Asia, is now keen to trace back its Buddhist legacy to
Dharamsala, August 8: Tibetan PM in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, has decried the recent demolition of Larung Gar, Tibet’s biggest Buddhist academy, at Sertar County in Eastern Tibet, by the Chinese government. Terming it
Ahmedabad, July 27 : In the wake of brutal thrashing of Dalits in Una, at least 1,000 people from the community in Banaskantha district have so far expressed their desire