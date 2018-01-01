Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir), July 12: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed by security forces near Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir last night. Based on inputs of the presence
Reasi/Jammu and Kashmir, May 15: In a shocking incident, an Army jawan committed suicide at Uniform Force Headquarters here, late last night. The 32-year old jawan used his service weapon
Srinagar, April 13: Re-polling at 38 polling stations in Budgam district in Srinagar parliamentary constituency began on Thursday, election officials said. The Re-poll was ordered in 38 polling stations of
Srinagar, March 31: Heavy deployment of security forces are made in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu And Kashmir on Friday, to prevent separatist-called protests. According to police officials, deployments
New Delhi, March 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it is essential to identify the stone pelters in Budgam and prosecute them for indulging in terrorism. “It is
New Delhi, March 29: Angry over the recent rampage in Budgam, which witnessed and encounter and events of stone pelting, in which three civilians were killed and 60 security personnel
Budgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 28: An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. The operation is going on in Budgam’s Chadoora. There are