Hyderabad, Feb 2: The Union Budget seems to have got its first causality-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -BJP alliance. Upset over the budget allocation for the state of Andhra Pradesh, BJP’s biggest
Shillong (Meghalaya) , Jan 31: A day before Union Budget, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the structure of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) would undergo changes
New Delhi,Jan 31: Tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Economic Survey 2018 has estimated that the Indian economy will grow by 7-7.5% in 2018-19, re-establishing
New Delhi, March 22: The government today proposed to lower cap for money transactions to Rs 2 lakh from April 1, make biometric identifier Aadhaar obligatory for recording assessment forms
Hyderabad, Mar. 13: Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra on Monday introduced the budget for the year 2017-18. He said it’s a proud moment to introduce the budget consecutively for the fourth
New Delhi, Feb. 2: Kenny Ye, GM-Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business Group lauded the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for this year’s General Budget, saying that it is a ‘Budget for
New Delhi, Feb. 2: Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday appreciated the Union Budget, saying it will help in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of building
Chennai, Feb. 2: Accentuating towards the hardship and sufferings of the masses due to demonetisation of high-value currency, the Congress party on Thursday asserted that the Annual Budget presented by
New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to allocate Rs 131,000 crore as capital and development expenditure for the Indian railways during fiscal 2017-18. The Union
Hyderabad, Feb 1: Telangana on Wednesday termed the union budget as disappointing, saying it offers nothing for the country’s youngest state. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said that there
New Delhi, Feb 1: The central government has provided Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation of banks owned by it, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. He also proposed to
New Delhi, Feb.1: Presenting the General Budget proposals for 2017-18 in Parliament here today, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said the major thrust of his fourth
New Delhi, Feb. 1:The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget presented by the Centre and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made in
New Delhi, Feb. 1: Commending Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for announcing a cap on anonymous donations to political parties at Rs. 2000 during the Budget presentation, Power Minister Piyush Goyal
New Delhi, Feb.1: Allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affair has gone up by more than ten per cent in the Union Budget proposals for 2017-18. Presented in Parliament today
New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley, while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament, on Wednesday said that the government proposes to leverage
New Delhi, Feb. 1: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2017-18 on Wednesday announced central travel system for defence personnel. Jaitley said the money allocated for defence
New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18. Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows: • Propose to reduce existing
