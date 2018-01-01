budget2017

New Delhi, Feb. 2: Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday appreciated the Union Budget, saying it will help in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of building
New Delhi, Feb. 02: Asserting that the Budget 2017 had completely ignored the lower strata of the economy, the Congress on Thursday tore into the Centre stating it had presented
New Delhi, Feb. 1:The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget presented by the Centre and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made in
New Delhi, Feb.1: Presenting the General Budget proposals for 2017-18 in Parliament here today, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said the major thrust of his fourth
New Delhi, Feb. 1: Commending Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for announcing a cap on anonymous donations to political parties at Rs. 2000 during the Budget presentation, Power Minister Piyush Goyal
New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley, while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament, on Wednesday said that the government proposes to leverage
New Delhi, Feb 01: PM Narendra Modi on the Union Budget: “The FM has presented an ‘Uttam’ Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor. Har kisi ke sapne
New Delhi, Feb 1: According to today’s Union Budget 2017, transactions made in cash above 3 lakhs would have to pay a penalty of the same amount. Finance Minister Arun
New Delhi, Feb 01: Demonetisation is a bold initiative, seeks to create a new normal, is part of my government’s resolve to eliminate counterfeit currency, black money, and terror funding,
New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley began presenting India’s national budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid hopes that the proposals will help revive a slowing
New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says the government already knew that he (E Ahamed) had passed away, but
New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reaches Parliament with Budget papers after briefing President Pranab Mukherjee on Union Budget 2017. The Budget is unlikely to be postponed despite
New Delhi, Feb 01: The President gives his assent for allowing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present the Budget 2017. The Congress and Shiv Sena had asked for the Budget
New Delhi, Feb 01: This is the first time ever that the railway budget is being combined with the Union Budget. Confident that the Union and the Railway Budget 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to offer additional tax breaks to the salaried class, increase government spending to boost flagging demand and prepare the ground for the launch of
New Delhi, Jan 31: PM Narendra Modi speaking outside Parliament House before tabling of the Economic Survey. He said the government is ready to talk about all issues including demonetisation.
Trinamool will also not attend the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan this evening ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning tomorrow.
New Delhi, Jan 30:Budget 2017 is likely to offer some tax reliefs to individuals and corporate houses to boost consumption, savings and investment and some levies like Bank Cash Transaction
New Delhi, Jan 24: Coming out in support of the Supreme Court’s order which dismissed a plea seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in
NewDelhi,Dec27:The government is likely to expand the scope of the equalisation levy, the so-called “Google tax”, to bring more digital transactions into the tax net in the upcoming budget to