New Delhi, Feb1: The Centre is mooting scheme that will assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID like that of Aadhar. “Aadhar has provided an identity to every Indian.
New Delhi, Feb1: When the Union Budget, 2017 saw reduction of corporate tax rate to 25% for companies whose turnover was less than Rs 50 crore in financial year 2015-16,
New Delhi, Feb1: One major announcement in the Budget 2018 was the launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately
New Delhi, Feb1: One of the key take away for the agriculture sector from the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is that from now on the Minimum support
New Delhi , Feb 1 : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday revised the fiscal deficit at 3.5 percent of GDP for 2017-18 and projected 2018-19 deficit at 3.3 percent
New Delhi, Feb 1: In a big ticket budget announcement Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government will provide Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for medical reimbursement
New Delhi: In a major announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that under Ujjwala Yojana will give free gas connection. Government is providing free LPG connections to the poor of
BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS Particular focus areas of the budget 2018-19 : Agriculture and rural economy, good health for economically less privileged, taking care of senior citizens, infrastructure creation, improving quality of
New Delhi, February 01: Arun Jaitley will deliver Union Budget speech in Hindi, deviating from tradition. According to sources, the move is to foster a direct connect with the rural
New Delhi: With barely hours left for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, political pundits and financial analysts predict a budget, which would set the course for the 2019 general election. When
New Delhi, Jan 31: It will be a tightrope walk for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as he presents the last full Union Budget before 2019 general elections and the first