Lucknow,July5: A group of boys ‘sacrificed’ the life of a friend in order to find a hidden treasure. The incident, reported from Bulandshahr, took place on June 28. The boys killed their
Ghaziabad, March 10: The Delhi Police, on Thursday, arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly chopping off her husband’s penis as vengeance for denying sex to her for over ten years.
Lucknow, Oct 1 : Communal tension was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district after dirty water was thrown at a temple on the first day of the Hindu festival of Navratri,
New Delhi, September 27: Supreme Court orders CBI to give notice to UP minister Azam Khan for calling the Bulandshahr gang-rapes a political conspiracy. Azam Khan, the most senior minister
New Delhi, September 8: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with its investigation into the gangrape of a minor girl and her mother
Bulandshahr,August31: It’s a soul-shaking story of a minor girl who was raped for over six months and forced to abort her baby. In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl reached a
Kanpur, August 30: Expressing concern over the recent incident in Bulandshahr where a teen was forced to undergo abortion by the culprit’s family after being allegedly raped, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Ravidas
Bulandshahr, August 30: Just a month after the brutal gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr District, a similar incident has come to the fore here wherein a teen was forced to
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Supreme Court takes cognisance of UP minister Azam Khan’s statement that the Bulandshahr gang-rape case is a “political conspiracy” and serves a notice to the
Lucknow, August 24: The four accused in the Bulandshahr gang-rape case on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in a Bulandshahr court and demanded a narco-analysis test to prove their innocence. Salim Chamar
Bulandshahr August 13:A 15-year-old from Bulandshahr has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, in her own blood, seeking justice for her mother. Two months ago, her
Allahabad, Aug 12 : The Allahabad high Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the Bulandshahr gangrape case, reports said. Acting on a Public Interest Litigation the High Court
Lucknow, August 9: Uttar Pradesh (UP) police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the prime accused along with two other accomplices in last month’s Bulandshahr gang rape of a woman and
Lucknow August9: Remaining three accused in the horrific Bulandshahr gang-rape case, which had sent shock waves across the country, were arrested on Monday night.Among those who were arrested is main accused Salim Bawaria.
Lucknow August 5:Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced three lakh compensation and a flat each to Bulandshahr gang-rape victims. Drawing criticism from all quarters in the wake
NH-91 is a vast, eerily quiet patch of darkness that suddenly lights up into what looks like a tunnel of flickering glow as the driver thrusts his key into the
Lucknow, Aug 04: Facing flak in the wake of Bulandshahr gangrape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit back at the opposition, accusing them of tutoring the victims to serve
Bulandshahr, August 4: Sheila Dixit visited the Bulandshahr gang rape victims house today. At their house, she met the victims and talked to them. She had also expressed her concern about their
New Delhi, Aug 04: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will meet the Bulandshahr gang-rape victims in Ghaziabad on Thursday. This can be seen as a damage control initiative as it
Shahjahanpur (UP) , Aug 02: Shahjahanpur district administration has extended security to the family members of Bulandshahr gangrape victims as demanded by them. District magistrate Pushpa Singh, who met the