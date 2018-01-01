BurkiniBan

French court suspends Burkini ban amid shock and anger worldwide
Paris, Aug 26: French mayors do not have the right to ban burkinis, the French Council of State ruled Friday, suspending the bans already in place in a number of
London, Aug 26: London mayor Sadiq Khan has joined other protesters in the British capital to condemn the ‘burkini’ ban in France, saying no one should dictate women what they