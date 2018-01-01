New Delhi,May23: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought response from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and others on a plea alleging that the hospital was
NGT sought response from IHBAS on plea alleging Delhi hospital recklessly handling bio-medical waste and burning it in the open
Increased fat burning and stamina, without exercising ,packed in a pill , GW1516
San Diego, May4:Now have all the benefits of fitness training, including increased fat burning and stamina, without exercising — packed in a pill! According to the researchers, an activated gene
Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal charged with setting two dogs on fire
NEW YORK,Oct19: Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly trying to set two dogs on fire. Mr Chatwal, 44, surrendered before police today early morning
22-year-old woman suspected of burning buses in Bengaluru for Rs 100 and plate of biryani
Bengaluru,Sept20:A 22-year-old woman was arrested on the suspicion of setting fire to buses, run by a Tamil Nadu-based operator, during the protests over Cauvery water-sharing in Bengaluru. She was allegedly