Sydney,August17:By her campaign to ban ‘burqa’ worn by some Muslim women, Australian far-right senator Pauline Hanson on Thursday wore the all-enveloping garment to parliament. Hanson sat in her seat in
Australian woman senator Pauline Hanson, plays spoilsport,covered by the black burqa ,mocks burqa calls for its ban
Facebook group goes ape-shit over burqa like seats in bus
Oslo, August3:A photograph showing an empty bus in Norway has been gaining worldwide attention. The picture which sparked debate was originally posted on a private Norwegian anti-immigration group’s Facebook page,
China bans burqas and beards in Muslim province of Xinjiang
Beijing, April 01: China banned burqas, veils and abnormal beards in a predominantly Muslim province claiming that it is a crackdown on religious extremism. As per the Independent, the measures
German interior minister calls for partial ban in burqas
Berlin August 19: German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere came out Friday in favour of a partial burqa ban amid a fierce national debate on integration. “We agree that we