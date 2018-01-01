Raqat, Jan 11:Morocco has banned burqas from being made or sold because of security concerns, the country’s media has reported. Although the government did not issue a formal announcement of
Morocco bans burqas due to terrorism threat
Norway seeks to ban full face and body burqas in classroom and lecture halls,allows hijabs
Oslo,Oct6:: Norway`s right-wing government on Wednesday announced plans to ban the full-face Islamic veil from classrooms and university lecture halls. Education Minister Torbjorn Roe Isaksen, quoted in the Vart Land
Islamic State bans women from wearing burqas at security check points in Iraq
Baghdad,Sept7: The Islamic State group has issued a directive banning women from wearing burqas at security checkpoints in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The ISIS has declared full-face veil as
Germany ‘s Angela Merkel could propose a ban on women wearing burqas
BERLIN August 20: Germany could impose a ban on women wearing burkas or full-face Islamic veils at schools and universities and while driving, under proposals announced by Angela Merkel’s party.