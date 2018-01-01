New Delhi, April 13: The counting of votes for the Rajouri Garden assembly bypolls in New Delhi began today morning. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa is leading by
Rajouri Garden bypoll: BJP leads in battle of prestige
Narendra Modi thanks people over BJP’s performance in municipal elections and bypolls
New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked people for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party in recently conducted municipal polls and assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls. ‘Over
Tamil Nadu: Karunanidhi says AIADMK’s win in bypolls an ‘artificial victory’
Chennai, Nov 23: DMK president M Karunanidhi on Wednesday said the ruling AIADMK’s win in all three Tamil Nadu Assembly seats where polls were held on November 19 was not
By-poll: Madhya Pradesh BJP stands strong on Nepanagar assembly seat
Bhopal, Nov 22: BJP on Tuesday retained the Nepanagar assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh with party candidate Manju Dadu winning defeating her nearest Congress rival Antar Singh Barde by a
In first vote after Demonetisation : Bypolls in 6 states
Chennai, Nov 18: Voting began for by-elections in six states and one union territory on Saturday morning in polls expected to be the first referendum since the ban on 500