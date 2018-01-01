Clash between police and citizens; One died and 19 injured in Cairo
Cairo [Egypt], July 17: At least one person died and 19 others were injured after a clash took place between Egypt’s police and citizens in the capital city Cairo as
Cairo [Egypt], July 17: At least one person died and 19 others were injured after a clash took place between Egypt’s police and citizens in the capital city Cairo as
Brussels, Dec 12 :The European Union (EU) on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack at a Coptic church in Cairo which claimed 25 lives and wounded 49 others. “Today’s terrorist bombing
Cairo, Nov 11: Popular Indian singer Shibani Kashyap will perform at the prize distribution ceremony of ‘Glimpses of India’ painting competition here on November 17. The chief guest at the
Cairo, May 19: EgyptAir flight 804 travelling from Paris to Cairo has disappeared from radar with 56 passengers and 10 crew members on board, the airline has said. The Associated