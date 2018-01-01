France begins operation to clear Calais migrant camp
Paris,Oct24:More than 1,200 police and officials in France have begun an operation to clear the “Jungle” migrant camp in Calais. The camp has been housing some 7,000 people in squalid
Paris,Sept26:French President Francois Hollande has vowed to shut down a migrant camp in Calais by the end of the year. During a visit to the port of Calais Monday, Hollande