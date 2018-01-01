Francois Hollande calls for calm after violence in France
Paris, Feb 9: French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday called for calm after violence spread in northern suburbs of the city amid allegations that policemen had beaten and raped a
Paris, Feb 9: French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday called for calm after violence spread in northern suburbs of the city amid allegations that policemen had beaten and raped a
DIALGAM ,Sept29: Blending its Operation ‘Calm Down’ with ‘Jadoo ki Jhappi’ (magical hug), Army is now foraying into the interiors of South Kashmir, giving semblance of law and order and