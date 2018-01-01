Phnom Penh,July22:“Till death do us part” is an essential wedding vow that couples exchange. But for one elderly woman in Cambodia, death is just a hurdle. Khim Hang believes she
Elderly woman in Cambodia marries calf , says reunited with her deceased husband again
Busy with elections: Cambodia cancels joint military exercises with US
Phnom Penh, Jan 17 : Cambodia has cancelled routine joint military exercises with the US for the next two years, an official said on Tuesday. “Cambodia has cancelled the Angkor Sentinel
Cambodia jails opposition senator for 7 years for Facebook post of fake government pledge
Hanoi,Nov7:Cambodia on Monday jailed an opposition senator for seven years over his Facebook posting of a fake government pledge to dissolve the border with Vietnam, a verdict opposition members say
Not even allowed to drink a regular cup of coffee: Cambodian government critic Kem Ley gunned down
Phnom Penh July 11:Cambodians have taken to the streets to mourn the death of a high-profile political commentator and government critic ,Kem Ley, after he was fatally shot at point
Cambodia is the World Best Tourism Destination for 2016 according to The European Council on Tourism and Trade
Phnom Penh, June 16 : The European Council on Tourism and Trade (ECTT) has named Cambodia as the World Best Tourism Destination for 2016. Some 30 countries joined the competition for