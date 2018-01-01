Paris,Oct24:More than 1,200 police and officials in France have begun an operation to clear the “Jungle” migrant camp in Calais. The camp has been housing some 7,000 people in squalid
Niamey,Oct7:At least 22 soldiers were killed in Niger on Thursday when unknown assailants attacked a camp for Malian refugees, the West African nation’s Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said. The attack
Berlin,Oct3:German law enforcement has created a virtual model of the Auschwitz concentration camp to help prosecute the few remaining suspected accomplices in the mass killings committed there by the Nazi
Paris,Sept26:French President Francois Hollande has vowed to shut down a migrant camp in Calais by the end of the year. During a visit to the port of Calais Monday, Hollande