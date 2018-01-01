Ottawa, February 09: A Canadian Magazine, Maclean’s will charge their men readers 26% more for a copy this month. According to reports, the latest issue of the magazine will sell for C$6.99 to
O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…. As Canadians sing these lines of their national anthem with pride it also gives the world something
Toronto [Canada], Jan.23: Protests in many Canada-based gurudwaras are taking place against the announcement by Gurpreet Singh Bal, President of the Dixie Road Gurudwara Management Committee, banning the entry of
Washington D.C/United States, September 9 : In order to avoid accidents, a team of researchers developed its first computer algorithms that could approximately determine whether a driver is texting or
Toronto,Sept9:A massive new ‘half-pipe’ radio telescope in Canada could soon help scientists to unravel some of the universe’s greatest mysteries. Dubbed the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime), the telescope contains four
New Delhi/India/August 30: India and Canada will jointly issue two sets of commemorative postage steps on the theme of Diwali, the government announced on Wednesday. The Cabinet has informed about the
Alberta,August4:: An extraordinarily well-preserved 110-million-year-old dinosaur found in a mine pit in Canada now has a name and evidence of a troubled past, researchers said on Thursday. With fossilized skin and
Moscow [Russia], July 17: Massive forest fires forced the evacuation of a total of 36,000 people in the Canadian westernmost province of British Columbia. As quoted by the Sputnik International,
London, June 25 : India went down 2-3 to a resilient Canada in the fifth-sixth place playoff of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final here on Sunday. By making a
Toronto/Canada, April 21: The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians (NAIC) has called on the Members of Provincial Parliament (MPP) of the Ontario assembly to recall and modify the M-46 motion which
WASHINGTON, March2: Microfossils up to almost 4.3 billion years old found in Canada of microbes are similar to the bacteria that thrive today around sea floor hydrothermal vents and may
Quebec, Jan 30:Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters on Sunday. Two people have been arrested
Toronto,Nov26:A Toronto television journalist is believed to be Canada’s first anchor to don a Muslim head scarf at one of the city’s major news broadcasters. Ginella Massa was asked to
Vancouver,Sept26:The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have flown by seaplane to Vancouver on the latest leg of an eight-day Canada tour. They made the 30-minute journey from Victoria in a
MONTREAL,Sept24: A Muslim woman in Canada, who was denied a court appearance because of her hijab, sought legal clarification on the rights of Quebecers, who want access to justice while
Toronto, Sep 23: Three Sikh truck drivers have been ordered to wear hard hats at work by a Canadian court which ruled that no exception can be made for them
Canada, Sep 08: Accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, a Canadian judge who had asked an alleged rape victim ‘if she tried keeping her knees together when the
Toronto August 23Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended individual rights and freedoms while touting cultural diversity and tolerance when asked about a controversy swirling in France over a burkini ban. “We should
Lucknow, July 30: For geologist Shiv Balak Misra it’s a moment of happiness wrapped with sadness. He’s happy that his 1967 discovery of a fossil in Canada has been recognised by
New Delhi, July 25: Here’s what happened after former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presser this morning where he outlined the reasons for quitting the Rajya Sabga. While he said