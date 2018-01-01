Lucknow,April26:The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays in marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. Most of the holidays had been declared by the previous Bahujan
State cabinet chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath decides to cancel 15 such public holidays in educational institutions
Donald Trump wants to cancel elections and declare himself winner
Washington, Oct 28 :Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is still trailing his opponent Hillary Clinton two weeks from Election Day, said he’d like to “cancel the election” and be
Pakistan authorities cancel licenses of media outlets airing Indian content
Islamabad,Oct5: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has announced it will suspend the licences of media outlets airing Indian content without issuing prior notice. The media regulator has granted the
US president cancels meeting with Philippines president after he used cuss words against Obama
HANGZHOU, CHINA,Spet6: After being called an obscenity by the president of the Philippines, President Barack Obama canceled a meeting with the leader, Rodrigo Duterte, scheduled for Tuesday. Duterte had threatened