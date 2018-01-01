Just 2 doses of HPV vaccine cuts genital warts, cancer risk in girls
Washington D.C. [USA], May 16 (ANI): A team of researchers has found that only two doses of a vaccine to children, especially girls, aged nine to 14 can protect them
Washington D.C. [USA], May 16 (ANI): A team of researchers has found that only two doses of a vaccine to children, especially girls, aged nine to 14 can protect them
Washington. D.C, September 21: A new research says that smoking leaves its impression on the human genome in the form of DNA methylation, a process by which cells control gene activity. The