KABUL, Aug 28: As many as 13 people, including both Afghan army soldiers and civilians, were killed and 18 wounded by a car bomb in the southern province of Helmand
KABUL,July24: At least 24 people have been killed and 42 wounded after a car bomb rocked Kabul just before 7:00 am today, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP. “The car
Lashkar Gah, June 22: A car bomb that struck a bank in southern Afghanistan Thursday left at least 30 people dead and 50 wounded, a government spokesman said. “The blast killed
A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22, hospital and police officials have said. The Islamic State militant group
Baghdad, Feb 22: At least seven people were killed and 12 wounded on Tuesday in a car bomb explosion at a crowded street in Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source
IZMIR, TURKEY, Jan 7: A car bomb struck near a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir Thursday that was followed by a shootout between three of the assailants
Mogadishu,Jan 2:A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu’s international airport, killing at least three people. Capt. Mohamed Hussein says
IRAQ,Nov25: A car bomb tore through a gas station south of Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 56 people, including 20 Iranians, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State
ANKARA, TURKEY,Nov24:A car bomb targeting a government building in the southern city of Adana has killed at least two people and wounded 16 others, officials said. Mahmut Demirtas, the governor
Turkey, Sep 12: A car bomb exploded today outside the provincial HQ of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the eastern Turkish city of Van, wounding at least 50 people,
ISTANBUL,Sept12: A car bomb exploded outside the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in the eastern Turkish city of Van today, leaving 27 people wounded, officials said. The attack
Paris,Sept8:Police in France have detained another couple in connection with a car loaded with six full gas canisters that was found near the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris Sunday. Two
Baghdad,Sept6: A car bomb exploded near a hospital in central Baghdad, killing at least seven people, police said. The blast which took place late yesterday, was also near the site
MOGADISHU ,August30: A loud explosion was heard in Somalia’s capital on Tuesday, and huge clouds of smoke could be seen, accompanied by gunfire, a Reuters witness said. A car bomb
ADEN,August 29: At least 40 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack on an army training camp in Yemen’s second city of Aden on Monday, security officials said
MOGADISHU,August 26: Shabaab jihadists attacked a beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces, an AFP correspondent said.
Kabul August25Twelve people, including seven students, were killed in an attack on the American University in Kabul that sent hundreds of students fleeing in panic, police said early on August
BANGKOK August 24: A large car bomb blew up outside a hotel in Thailand’s insurgency-plagued southern region, killing one and wounding more than 30 people, some of them critically, police
Istanbul August 18(AFP) – Three people were killed and 40 more wounded on Thursday in a car bomb attack in Turkey’s eastern city of Van carried out by Kurdistan Workers