carbondioxide

New Delhi,August1: Scientists have developed a material that can help convert carbon dioxide into fuel and other energy-rich products using light without generating unwanted byproducts. The achievement marks a significant
Washington DC/USA, April 28: As the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increases and the acidity of water changes, it might lead to change in the crucial marine process. Climate
New York,April27: Scientists have created a new way to trigger a process of photosynthesis in a synthetic material, turning greenhouse gases into clean air and producing energy, all at the
New Delhi, October 28: The indirect effects of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, such as changes in soil moisture and plant structure, can have a bigger impact on ecosystems
New York, July 29: Researchers have developed a potentially game-changing solar cell that essentially does the work of plants — converting atmospheric carbon dioxide into usable hydrocarbon fuel using only sunlight