Card fraud to hit low cost carriers as they go cashless in the sky
NEW DELHI,Dec8: The fear of card fraud is giving the jitters to low cost carriers as they prepare to go cashless for onboard sales. The reason: Card fraudsters could ‘buy’
NEW DELHI,Dec8: The fear of card fraud is giving the jitters to low cost carriers as they prepare to go cashless for onboard sales. The reason: Card fraudsters could ‘buy’
Mumbai,Sept23:As the scramble for the free Jio SIM continues, getting one is turning out to be more difficult than it ought to be. Not only the long wait — in
NewDelhi,Sept15:In an official circular, UGC deputy secretary Dr Sunita Siwach said, “Any student who have applied or wishing to apply for scholarship/fellowship shall not be denied benefit thereof due to