CardiacArrest

Kolkata,India, September 27: Dwijen Bandyopadhyay, Veteran Bengali actor a well as cinema, died 68 early today at his residence. According to reports, He is survived by his wife and a
Veteran Bengali actor Dwijen Bandyopadhyay dies of massive cardiac arrest at his Kolkata residence
60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest on the way to holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir
Srinagar, Jul 19:A 60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2. 17 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance
Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Devineni Rajasekhar alias Nehru passes away at 65 from cardiac arrest
Vijayawada,April17: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Rajasekhar alias Nehru died of cardiac arrest on Monday, his family members said. He was 65. A key figure in
RJ Shubham’s sudden death : Fans still in shock and disbelief
Nagpur ,Oct 21: “Aaaeee Nagpur!!! Maloom tereko, bahut kuch aatta mere ko” Radio Jockey Shubham’s cheerful voice reverberates from Youtube from my lap top. Listening to many of his videos,