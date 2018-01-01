Ohio,June30:Researchers at the Ohio State University Institute for Behavioural Medicine found that sleep deprivation ups the risk for stress-related inflammation that is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes,
Sleep deprivation among married couples increases risk of stress-related inflammation associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis and other diseases
World Heart Day: Don’t ignore signs of cardiovascular disease, CPR can save lives
NewDelhi,Sept29:Doctors at a private hospital recently revived a 50-year-old man whose heart’s electrical activity flat lined for almost four minutes. He was given continuous cardiac massage, electric shock and cardio
‘Virtual heart’ to help combat cardio-vascular diseases
New York, June 24 A team of researchers from University of California has created a “virtual heart” that could help medical researchers study new drug therapies. Researchers from the University
Long-term exposure to household air pollution may increase the risk of heart attack
New York, June 14: Long-term exposure to household air pollution from fuels, such as kerosene or diesel, is likely to increase the risk of heart attack and death, warn researchers