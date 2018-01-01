Kannur, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered a case against five men from Kannur for allegedly being members of the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq
New Delhi, October 5: The National-award winning actor Prakash Raj once again lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government by saying that he is
Kochi,July11:Malayalam actor Dileep was on Tuesday sent to 14 days judicial custody after being arrested in connection with alleged abduction and assault of a South Indian actress. Meanwhile, the actress’ family expressed
BENGALURU,June27: A day after surviving a crocodile attack in a waterbody about 46km from here, IIT Bombay alumnus and Bengaluru-based startup entrepreneur Mudit Dandwate on Monday underwent a surgery. He
Mumbai,June16:The TADA court has found Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Shaikh guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the 1993 Mumbai blast case. However,
Ivory Coast, June10:Two men have been sentenced to six months in prison in the first case of wildlife trafficking brought in Ivory Coast. An Ivorian government lawyer said the judgement
PATNA,June3: Ganesh Kumar, this year’s Class 12 board exam topper in Bihar who followed suit with last year’s topper Ruby Rai in flubbing a TV interview by failing to answer basic
New Delhi: Eveyone is equal in the eyes of law, goes the saying, and this was reinstated once again by the Manipur trial court today as it awarded five years
Bengaluru, May22:Sensational details have emerged from the charge sheet filed by the MIDC police in the sexual harassment case against The Viral Fever founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar, who has
New Delhi, April12:In a blow to Tata Power and Adani Power, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disallowed any relief to them in the five-year-old contentious issue of compensation to
New Delhi , Mar. 7 : The hearing in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind
New Delhi , Mar.6: In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a speeding Mercedes rammed into a scooty, killing its 17-year-old rider on the spot. The incident took place at 11
Shimla, February 6: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday appointed a counsel for RTI activist into Priyanka Vadra’s land purchase deal case. Notably, the high court has appointed
New Delhi , Feb. 6 : The Supreme Court will hear Amity law school student Sushant Rohilla’s case, who had allegedly committed suicide last year, today. In September last year,
Washington, Feb 6 : Major technology companies have planned to file an amicus brief with a federal appeals court hearing challenges to US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, the
New Delhi , Jan. 27: Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo will be produced before a Delhi court on Friday in the Nabha jailbreak case. The court earlier
Patiala ,Jan 7:: A non-bailable warrant was again issued today by a Delhi court against the alleged middleman Christian Michel+ in the AgustaWestand case. The Patiala House court also reissued a
Mumbai,Dec31: A day after a suspended Anti Terrorism Squad officer revealed that two absconding accused in the Malegaon blasts case of 2008 are dead, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We
New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress’s Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit seems to have been left by the party to fend for herself in the battle to prove her
NEW DELHI,Nov19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a First Investigation Report or FIR against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly “spreading enmity” between religions. Raids are also